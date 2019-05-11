Mark E. Barmak passed away surrounded by family on May 5th near his home in Encinitas, CA at the age of 77.Mark grew up in Lowell, MA before attending Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in Boston. He then went to University of Rhode Island to obtain his Master's Degree, followed by University of Connecticut to acquire his law degree. Mark eventually moved to Lake Bluff, Il. where he was an attorney at Abbott Laboratories for many years, eventually becoming Associate General Counsel and a Corporate Officer, before retiring to Southern California. In retirement, he served as a Trustee on the Board at Carthage College and was involved with other various charities. He is survived by his long-time love Jody Zuraitis, his three children Arrin (Lisa) Barmak, Jessica (Mark) Wilson, and Meredith (Ray) Mobile as well as stepsons John and Michael Zuraitis and his two sisters Reika Levine and Mynna Wexler.Lastly, the joys of his life, his grandchildren; Harrison, Adrian, Payton, Jude, Boone, Estelle, Brianna, and Haley.Remembrances may be made in the form of donations to San Diego Zoo Global in memory of Mark E. Barmak by following this link to continue his devotion to the preservation of species around the world. https://secure3.convio.net/sdzoo/site/Donation2?5780.donation=form1&df_id=5780 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary