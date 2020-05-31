Mark "Buma" Fintel, beloved husband of the late Slava; loving father of Dan (Robin) Fintel, Steve (Amy) Fintel, and Deena (Steve) Leonard; cherished grandfather of Bara (Aaron) Ovadia, Josh (Kate Kupferberg) Fintel, Zack Fintel, Alison (David) Carman, Jeremy Fintel, Sarah Leonard, and Jacob Leonard; adoring great grandfather of Maya and Ella. Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to The Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, 9603 Woods Dr., Skokie, IL 60077. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.