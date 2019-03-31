|
|
Age 81. Mark F. Manta aka UF, El Papo and Mr. Clean. Beloved husband of the late Despina T. "Denise" Manta (nee Tomaras). Devoted father of John (Jennifer), George (Amy) and Barbara (Paul Wilbur) Manta. Loving Papou of Christopher, Thomas, Mark, Robbie, Katy and Charlie. Dear brother of Steve Manta, and the late Leonidas (Sophia) Manta. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Co-owner of J.L. Manta with his brothers for so many years. He will be missed by his Illinois, California, and Florida family and many friends. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 p.m. with a Trisagion service at 5:30 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Family and friends to gather Thursday at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 11025 S. Roberts Road, Palos Hills, IL, Service 10:00 a.m. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019