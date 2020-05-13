Mark Gedonius
Mark Gedonius, age 74, of Tinley Park, passed away peacefully May 7th, 2020 with his daughters by his side. Mark was born to Walter and Ruby(nee Harper) Gedonius. Along with his siblings, grew up in Oak Lawn and graduated from Oak Lawn Community High School. Mark was an entrepreneur for most of his career and was specifically proud of his foray into craft brewing with Kelly's Cider. His charismatic charm endeared him to many and he was always quick to make a new friend. Mark had a long love affair with sailboats and the sea - his favorite trip sailing from Key West to Cuba. He was a connoisseur of Chicago food, smooth jazz and his beloved dogs.

He is survived by his daughters, Carrie(Neil) Bertz, Lauren(Michael) Thomas, and Beth(Paul) Bonk. His grandchildren Liam and Colin Bertz, Zoe Thomas and Penelope and Ally Bonk. His siblings, Jeffrey(Donna) Gedonius and Pamela Gedonius. An uncle to many nieces and nephews. A friend to all. He was preceded in death by both parents. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the ongoing pandemic. Arrangements entrusted to Vandenberg Funeral Home, Tinley Park. 708-532-1635.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
