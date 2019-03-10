Home

Mark Gordon Steil, 73, was born on March 17, 1945 in Oak Park IL. The loving son of the late Nathalie & Gordon Steil, River Forest IL, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2019 in Elkhorn WI from complications of Alzheimer's disease. Mark was the dear brother of Blythe (Bob) Youngquist & Linda (Brian) Carter; Father of Andrew (Taryn) & Emily Steil; Uncle of Allysia, Erick, Jaymie, Mallory, Madeline, Melissa, & Mitchell; Great uncle to Alexandria, River & Kole. Mark graduated from the U of Iowa. He served as a Naval officer on the USS Cochran during the Viet Nam War then as Vice President of Material Control fro Harrington & King Perforating Co., Chicago. There will be a private memorial. Donations can be made in Mark's name to Aurora Health Care Foundation (ALMC Hospice Care Fund) 950 N 12th St., Suite A627, Milwaukee WI 53233
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
