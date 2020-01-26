Home

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Edgebrook Lutheran Church
5252 W. Devon Avenue
Chicago, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Edgebrook Lutheran Church
5252 W. Devon Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Major Mark Hamester USMC (retired)

Major Mark Hamester, USMC (retired), 57, of Chicago, passed away January 7, 2020 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Beloved husband of Susan Pickett; loving son of Walter Hamester (Denise Bischof) and Elizabeth "Joey" Hamester; cherished brother of Mary and Matthew Hamester (Mika); dearest uncle of Hanna and Emma Hamester; and fond friend of many. Visitation Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:00 pm until time of memorial service at 1:30 pm at Edgebrook Lutheran Church, 5252 W. Devon Avenue, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute c/o Northwestern Memorial Foundation, 451 N. Fairbanks Court, Ste. 800 Chicago IL 60611.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
