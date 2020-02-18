|
Mark, 91, was an entrepreneur, musician, and committed family man.
The son of Chicago innovative adman Salem N. Baskin, founder of the famed Baskin clothing store headquartered on State Street in the early decades of the 20th century, he grew up on Briar Place and went to Senn High School and Northwestern University before joining the Navy to program nascent computers used during the Korean War.
Thereafter, Mark went to work at Colgate-Palmolive where he helped introduce the Wash 'n Dri and Dermassage product lines. Then he co-founded M.D. Industries, which grew to become a major provider of patented hospital supply products.
A few years after the company was acquired by Chris-Craft in 1982, Mark refocused his time on making music, a love of his since he learned to play the piano as a child. He sang bass with the North Shore Choral Society and frequented church services across Chicagoland as a choir "ringer" along with his wife of 62 years, Annamarie, who taught voice at area schools.
But Mark's real passion was always his family: He and Annamarie were renowned for their annual holiday gathering (which drew relatives from across the country) and he had a penchant for writing witty, sometimes off-color poems for special occasions. Mark was readily available to any family member as a friend and confidant, and he always found time to make model airplanes with his two sons, Jonathan and Peter or, later, learn about the latest adventures of his grandchildren Erik, Cate, and Hanna.
Mark is terribly missed and lovingly remembered by Annamarie and his immediate family, sister Josephine Baskin Minow and her family, the family of his sister Irene Baskin Frankel, and a host of friends too large to count.
He was a fervent supporter of the USO and would likely appreciate any support that could be given to that organization. A private memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2020