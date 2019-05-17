Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Czworniak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark J. Czworniak

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mark J. Czworniak Obituary
Mark J. Czworniak, 61, Retired Chicago Police Detective, Consultant with National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, passed away May 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth for 34 years. Loving father of Ashley (Todd) Czworniak, Elle Czworniak. Dear brother of Kenneth, Carol (Christopher) Weybright. Fond uncle of many. Visitation will be Friday, May 17, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral will begin on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home, then proceed to St. Monica Catholic Church, Chicago, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. Info: 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now