Mark J. Czworniak, 61, Retired Chicago Police Detective, Consultant with National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, passed away May 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth for 34 years. Loving father of Ashley (Todd) Czworniak, Elle Czworniak. Dear brother of Kenneth, Carol (Christopher) Weybright. Fond uncle of many. Visitation will be Friday, May 17, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral will begin on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home, then proceed to St. Monica Catholic Church, Chicago, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. Info: 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 17, 2019