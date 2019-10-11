Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
1775 Grove St
Glenview, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
1775 Grove St.
Glenview, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Vallotigara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark J. Vallotigara

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark J. Vallotigara Obituary
Mark J. Vallortigara, 63, of Lake Forest, suddenly October 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Debra nee Arado; loving father of Tiffany (Joseph Garcia), Lauren, Carolyn, Matthew, and Reid; proud grandfather of Joulian, Jaxson and Jazzlyn; best friend and brother-in-law of Ron Arado; dear brother of Mary Andersen and the late Michael Vallortigara cherished son of the late John and Lori Vallortigara. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 9:15 am until time of the Mass 10 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church (for Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund), 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now