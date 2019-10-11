|
Mark J. Vallortigara, 63, of Lake Forest, suddenly October 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Debra nee Arado; loving father of Tiffany (Joseph Garcia), Lauren, Carolyn, Matthew, and Reid; proud grandfather of Joulian, Jaxson and Jazzlyn; best friend and brother-in-law of Ron Arado; dear brother of Mary Andersen and the late Michael Vallortigara cherished son of the late John and Lori Vallortigara. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 9:15 am until time of the Mass 10 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church (for Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund), 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 11, 2019