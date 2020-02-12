|
Mark J. Walsh, age 58 of River Forest, died suddenly; beloved husband of Eva nee DiGilio; loving father of Mark, Jack, James, Charlie and Joe ; dear brother of Patrick (Elizabeth "Lou"), Brian (fiancée Debbie Gansauer), Kate (Patrick) Hennessy, Annie (Donna Coates) Walsh, and the late Richard A. Jr. (Roberta); fond uncle, cousin and friend of many; devoted son of the late Richard A. Sr. and Patricia "Patsy" Walsh. Mark was a 1979 graduate of Oak Park and River Forest High School and graduated from The University of Arizona in 1983. He was a successful commodities trader and in 1992 created the Mark J. Walsh & Company, an options and futures trading fund. Mark enjoyed playing sports, coaching basketball, golfing and spending time at Lake Geneva, but more than anything, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Visitation Thursday 2 to 9 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Friends and family will meet at St. Luke Church on Friday for mass at 10 a.m. Private interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to JOHN MALONE "JJM52" SCHOLARSHIP (https://www.fenwickfriars.com/support/john-malone-jm52-scholarship-/), in honor of Mark's nephew, are appreciated. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020