59, of Pensacola Beach, FL and Lake Zurich passed away on September 25, 2020. Born on August 27, 1961, in Chicago and he graduated from Hersey High School. After some college, Mark became a union carpenter. A lifetime Chicago sports fan, he was a great dad who believed in honesty and loyalty above all else. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; sons, Jesse and Ethan; daughter, Austin; mother, Dorothy; siblings, Tim (Michelle); sisters, Sue (Eric) Nikolaus, Jenny (Grey) McCormick, and Barb (Scott) Cadelina; and many nieces and nephews. Mark was preceded in death by his father, James and cousin, Scott. A memorial service will be held at Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, 941 S. Old Rand Rd., Lake Zurich, from 12:00 pm until 5:00 PM. See www.davenportfamily.com
for full obituary.