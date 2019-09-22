|
Mark Joseph Serpe, age 66, of McHenry, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was born August 21, 1953, to the late Samuel Sylvester and Julia Jeanette (nee Haupt) Serpe, in Chicago. On April 16, 1994, he married Roberta Gustafson at the Church of Holy Apostles, McHenry.
He is survived by loving daughters: Erin (Craig) Fowles and Jessica (Brad) Osborn, by his previous wife, Linda Kalnicky, and dear sons: Samuel Serpe and James Serpe by his wife, Roberta; adoring grandchildren: Ruslan Serpe, Olya Elizabeth, and Magnus Joseph Fowles, and Mason Joseph, Olivia Mae, and Christian William Osborn. He is further survived by siblings: Lonita (Gene) Perrele, Mary (Wayne) Barto, Angela (Wayne) Kruzel, Florence (Jim) Orlik, Rose Serpe, Camille (John) Becker, Michael (Diana) Serpe, and Lawrence (Patricia) Serpe; and loving in-laws, Robert and Kathryn Gustafson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson, Finn Duncan Fowles and brother, James Serpe.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr, McHenry and will continue Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10am with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11am, at Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 W. Bull Valley Rd, McHenry. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Knights of Columbus, Council 1288, P.O. Box 129, McHenry, Illinois 60051, or to the Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 W Bull Valley Road, McHenry, Illinois 60050.
For more information, please visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call (815)385-0063.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019