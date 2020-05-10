Mark Krysiak, age 59, long time resident of Arlington Heights, Illinois, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home in Woodridge, IL with his family by his side after a long battle with heart disease, including a heart transplant in 2017. Mark was born on November 23, 1960, in Arlington Heights, Illinois to the parents of Robert A. and Joyce J. Krysiak. He married Karen Bowler, the love of his life in June 2007. It was a first marriage for both Mark and Karen, even though both were in their early to mid- 40's when they met. They knew right away that they were meant to be and got engaged six months after meeting and married a short time later. Mark was a loving husband, and they had a happy life together with their two dogs, Penny and Ivy. Mark was raised in Arlington Heights as one of five children. Everyone who knew Mark loved him for his caring personality, his sense of humor and warmhearted spirit, and unconditional love for family and friends. He had many strong bonds with those he grew up with. Mark loved to participate in all sports with the close group of friends in his childhood neighborhood, all of whom are lifelong friends. Mark was known for his kindness and genuine love and compassion for people. He was always willing to listen to and help those in need at a moment's notice. Mark was a friend to all. His love for family was of utmost importance to him. There are many examples of how people witnessed Mark's loving personality, which will be missed by all. To know Mark was to truly see God's love in action through him. While Mark lost his parents and most of his siblings at an earlier age, he has a twin sister (Mary) that he cherished deeply. They were always there for each other right up to the end of Mark's life. Mark also married into a family that he loved and supported in so many ways. Mark worked most of his career as an underwriter in the insurance industry. His love for the business and enviable work ethic are demonstrated in the lives of his industry friends who knew Mark well, and the countless people he touched throughout his career. Mark is survived by: His wife, Karen Krysiak; sister Mary Bonner (Wynn); in-laws Thomas and Janet Bowler; sister in laws Sharon Bowler, Patty Krysiak and Patricia Krysiak; nieces Jenny Bowler and Christa Follett (Sean); Bonner; and nephew Matthew Bonner as well as extended family. Preceded by: Parents Robert A. and Joyce J. Krysiak; Siblings Robert P., Michael W., and Steven B. Krysiak. Due to the corona virus quarantine, the Celebration of Life will be held in Illinois in October. John 14:1-6 "Jesus said to his disciples: Do not let your hearts be troubled. You have faith in God; have faith also in me." Modell Funeral Home, Darien, IL is in charge of the arrangements. Online guestbook may be signed for the family at www.modelldarien.com. Donations in memory of Mark can be made at www.giftofhope.org. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.