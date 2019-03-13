|
Mark Peter Kickert, age 61, of Crown Point, IN and Grand Beach, MI, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 11, 2019 after a long battle with ALS. Mark is survived by his mother: Judith; siblings: Debra Alch, David R. Kickert and Julie Shaw. Mark was preceded in death by his father: Ronald Kickert. Mark was currently working as a Sr. Partner Executive at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois. Mark was a Board Member of the National Association of Health Underwriters. He was a graduate of Thornwood High School and earned his Bachelors and Master's Degrees from Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Funeral Home at 10:00 AM. To view directions and sign Mark's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com- (219) 663-2500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2019