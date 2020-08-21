Mark Klitzky, age 97, of Chicago, beloved husband of the late Helen, nee Lipkey; loving father of Stephen (Arlene) Klitzky and Debra (Donald) Colby; adored grandpa of Robyn (fiancé Bobby Shane) Klitzky, Rebecca and Robert Colby; devoted son of the late David and the late Gittle Klitzky; cherished brother of the late Hyman (late Edythe) and the late Benjamin (late Esther) Klitzky, late Sera (late Emanuel) Tooredman and the late Figie (late Paul) Chapman; treasured uncle and friend to many. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed Friday, August 21st, 2:00 p.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click onto Mark's photo and scroll down to Service Details. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Anshe Emet Synagogue, 3751 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60613. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.