Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
a drive through viewing
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
private immediate family Mass The Church of Holy Apostles
live streaming available at www.justenfh.com/mark
McHenry, IL
View Map
Mark Lenard Justen Obituary
Mark Lenard Justen, age 66, of McHenry, died suddenly Sunday morning, March 29, 2020, at his home. Born August 22, 1953 in Rockford, Mark was adopted by Robert and Collette (Lenard) Justen. Mark is survived by his wife of 33 years; sons, Robert and Alex; his sister Krista. A drive through viewing will be held at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory on Monday, April 6, 2020 from noon until 6 p.m. People paying their respects are asked to remain in their cars at all times while in line at the funeral home. A private funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at The Church of Holy Apostles, in McHenry. While this service is limited to Mark's immediate family, live streaming will be available with the link provided on the funeral home website, at www.justenfh.com/mark. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, McHenry. Memorials in Mark's memory to the Mark Justen Tribute Fund. For further information, please contact the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit justenfh.com for the full obituary
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
