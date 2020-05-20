Mark Lowell Gerstein, age 71, passed away on Sunday, May 11, 2020 in Skokie, IL due to complications from COVID-19. Mark was born on February 8, 1949 to Harold and Bernice (Falstein) in Chicago, IL. He graduated from Deerfield High School and received his B.A. in political science from the University of Illinois (Urbana-Champaign). Mark established the Green Parrot tavern in Elkhorn, WI before managing national marketing campaigns, notably for Equal-brand sweeteners. He spent the last phase of his professional life caring for the residents of Misericordia, until symptoms of Parkinson's Disease compelled him to retire. Mark was introspective, tolerant and broad-minded in his opinions, and measured in his speech. He was ecumenical in his love of sports, supporting the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox in equal measure. An avid reader, Mark had a wide range of interests and challenged his intellect daily by completing the New York Times crossword in ink. Mark lived his life to help others and improve the world around him. He overcame personal challenges and inspired family and friends with his determination, selflessness, and kindness. He had many years of sobriety and readily helped others with addiction problems. His death is a tremendous loss for all fortunate enough to know him. Mark is survived by his daughter Clare, daughter-in-law Katherine, and granddaughters Margaret and Stephanie; his son Jake and daughter-in-law AnJelique; his sister Carla; his sister Mindy and brother-in-law Freddie; and his brother Nathan. Due to the pandemic conditions, services will be scheduled and announced at a later date. The family suggests donations to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) in Mark's memory. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 20, 2020.