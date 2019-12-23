Home

Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
Mark M. Cecola

Mark M. Cecola Obituary
Mark M. Cecola; Loving son of Terry and Angela Cecola; Dear brother of Tara Ann (David) Thomason and Melissa; Loving nephew of Michael (Carol) Caringella; Dear uncle of Taylor and Paige; Dear Godfather, cousin and friend of many; Long time best friend of Damon Cheronis and to a legion of loyal friends who were at his side until the end. Services were private according to Mark wishes. Donations in Marks memory can be made to the . Arrangements handled by Salerno's Galewood Chapels. For info 773-889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 23, 2019
