Brother Mark McVann died on May 3, 2020, in Walnut Creek, CA. A De La Salle Christian Brother for 47 years, he was born on August 28, 1950 to Paul and Ruth (nee Harris) McVann. He received a BS from Moorhead State, Moorhead, MN, an MA from Loyola University, Chicago, IL and a Ph.D from Emory University, Atlanta, GA. Brother Mark taught at Lasallian ministries in IL, including Lewis University, and recently in Moraga, CA, at St. Mary's College. He is survived by his brother Neil and sister Norine, and the De La Salle Christian Brothers. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Owen. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL. Memorials to Christian Brothers, 7650 S. County Line Rd., Burr Ridge, IL, 60527





