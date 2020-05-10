Mark McVann
1950 - 2020
Brother Mark McVann died on May 3, 2020, in Walnut Creek, CA. A De La Salle Christian Brother for 47 years, he was born on August 28, 1950 to Paul and Ruth (nee Harris) McVann. He received a BS from Moorhead State, Moorhead, MN, an MA from Loyola University, Chicago, IL and a Ph.D from Emory University, Atlanta, GA. Brother Mark taught at Lasallian ministries in IL, including Lewis University, and recently in Moraga, CA, at St. Mary's College. He is survived by his brother Neil and sister Norine, and the De La Salle Christian Brothers. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Owen. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL. Memorials to Christian Brothers, 7650 S. County Line Rd., Burr Ridge, IL, 60527


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Mark was one of the best person on Earth. He was a humble and a kind man. A great friend and a brilliant professor. Now he is with God! Rest in Peace.
Lucas
Friend
