Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Mark N. Bass, died Tuesday February 5, after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Allyson, his wonderful sons Marc Weiner & Michael (Mara) Weiner and two beautiful granddaughters Shay & Dylan Weiner. Mark was the son of the late Lila and Murray Bass and fond brother of the late Bruce (Susan) Bass. Mark leaves his beloved father Ivan Himmel and the late Lucille Himmel, along with his siblings, Jeffrey (Cindy) Himmel, Joan Himmel (Rickey) Freeman and Scott (Deborah) Himmel and many nieces and nephews. Mark was an exceptional husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will forever be known as an "uber mensch." He was dearly loved and will be missed by many. Services will be held at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Boulevard, Wilmette, IL, 60091 at 11 AM Friday, February 8. Interment to follow at Oak Woods Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to The Prostate Cancer Foundation, cure.pcf.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2019
