1/1
Mark P. Burns
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 85, dearly beloved husband for 56 years of the late Mary Ellen Burns (nee Cullen). Devoted father of Colleen Pochyly, Maureen (Wally) Bekta, and Kathleen (Brian) Clancy. Adoring grandfather of Ellie, Kate, Dona (Bob), Caitlin (Greg), Margaret, Sean, Patrick, and Timmy. Cherished great-grandfather of Emma, Anna, Addy, Ronan, and Luca. Loving brother of the late Patricia (late Jim) Walsh, late William, and late Robert Burns. Mark valued education and worked hard to secure academic scholarships to St Ignatius and the University of Notre Dame (ND '56). He was a successful salesman for IBM and bank chairman, but his favorite roles were husband, father, grandfather & champion of his family. His wisdom and unconditional love will be his legacy. Due to Covid-19, masks are required and no loitering is preferred. Visitation Friday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:45 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Our Lady of the Woods Church, Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Notre Dame. Please direct your gift to the Mark P. Burns Memorial Fund. Contributions can be made online at https://giving.nd.edu/markburns, by phone at 574-631-5150 or by mail: University of Notre Dame, Department of Development, 1100 Grace Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556. Please make checks payable to the University of Notre Dame. Please indicate that you would like to direct your gift to the Mark P. Burns Memorial Fund. Please leave a memory for the family on Mark's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to his family.

www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral
09:45 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved