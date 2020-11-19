Age 85, dearly beloved husband for 56 years of the late Mary Ellen Burns (nee Cullen). Devoted father of Colleen Pochyly, Maureen (Wally) Bekta, and Kathleen (Brian) Clancy. Adoring grandfather of Ellie, Kate, Dona (Bob), Caitlin (Greg), Margaret, Sean, Patrick, and Timmy. Cherished great-grandfather of Emma, Anna, Addy, Ronan, and Luca. Loving brother of the late Patricia (late Jim) Walsh, late William, and late Robert Burns. Mark valued education and worked hard to secure academic scholarships to St Ignatius and the University of Notre Dame (ND '56). He was a successful salesman for IBM and bank chairman, but his favorite roles were husband, father, grandfather & champion of his family. His wisdom and unconditional love will be his legacy. Due to Covid-19, masks are required and no loitering is preferred. Visitation Friday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:45 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Our Lady of the Woods Church, Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Notre Dame. Please direct your gift to the Mark P. Burns Memorial Fund. Contributions can be made online at https://giving.nd.edu/markburns
. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Notre Dame. Please direct your gift to the Mark P. Burns Memorial Fund. Contributions can be made online at https://giving.nd.edu/markburns, by phone at 574-631-5150 or by mail: University of Notre Dame, Department of Development, 1100 Grace Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556. Please make checks payable to the University of Notre Dame. Please indicate that you would like to direct your gift to the Mark P. Burns Memorial Fund. Please leave a memory for the family on Mark's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to his family.
