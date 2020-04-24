|
|
Mark P. Nahin, 73. Beloved husband of Patti, nee Loewenstein; loving father of Sherri and Lori Nahin; adored son of the late Lillian (nee Berling) and Nathan Nahin; caring brother of Lois (the late Joel) Michaels; fond brother-in law of Carol and Steve Strauss; loving uncle of 8 nieces and nephews and great-uncle of 14. Devoted to his many friends, his bridge group, and his game of golf at Northmoor Country Club where he was 3 time winner of the Northmoor Open Club Championship. He adored his loving companion Charlie, his goldendoodle. Mark began his insurance career with Schwartz Brothers Insurance Agency in 1973 and became partner in 1976. Throughout his career, his clients have included many of the largest real estate developers, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), owners and management companies in the Midwest. He also specialized in developing commercial programs for contractors, manufacturers, distributors and financial firms. Mark was one of the founding partners of Schwartz Benefit Services, Inc. He also served as a director and board member of Young Men's Jewish Council (now called Jewish Council for Youth Services), Chicago Youth Centers, and Council for Jewish Elderly. He was also a past Chairman of the Insurance Division of the Jewish United Fund. Mark held a Bachelor of Science degree from Drake University and received a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Illinois. Services are private by necessity. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a Covid-19 related fund, or a .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020