Mark P. Smith, age 95, of Chicago and Glenn, Michigan. Beloved uncle of Patricia Salomon, Chris (Debra) Arvidson, Krista (Lonn) Buzzell, Alex Arvidson, Linda Olsen, Stephen (Danuta) Schmidt, James (Chris) Schmidt, Carole (Doug) Schmidt-Spadero, Heidi Schmidt, the late Robert (Pam) Schmidt, and the late Paul (Arlette) Schmidt; cherished great-uncle of Peter, Raphael, Matthew, Rebecca, Hannah, Hillary, Juliana, Christopher, Carl, Helen, Fred, Ryan, Connor, Griffin, and the late Ian Schmidt. Loving brother of the late William Erby (the late Marita) Smith. Mark was a 1977 graduate of La Varenne and Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, France. He enjoyed a long culinary career in Chicago. Mark fully enjoyed his retirement and resided at The Clare for the last two years. He passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and friends.
Visitation Wednesday, February 19, 2020 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Drake & Son Funeral Home 5303 N. Western Avenue Chicago, IL 60625 with a Chapel Funeral Service at the funeral home at 7 p.m. Graveside Service Friday, February 21, 2010 10 a.m. EST at Plummerville Cemetery 70th Street Fennville, MI 49408. Memorial Service to follow, 11 a.m. EST at Glenn United Methodist Church 1395 Blue Star Hwy Glenn, MI 49416. In lieu of flowers, contributions to : mercyhome.org, or The Salvation Army: salvationarmy.org, are appreciated. For information 773-561-6874.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2020