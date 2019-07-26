|
Mark Richard Stramaglio, age 63, passed away suddenly on July 24, 2019. Mark was the loving father of Grace Ann and Marc Anthony Stramaglio; dearest son of Grace, nee Cerone, and the late Richard Stramaglio. He was a nephew, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Sunday July 28, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, at the funeral home, and we will then proceed to St. Monica Church in Chicago for a funeral mass at 11:30 a.m. The interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 26, 2019