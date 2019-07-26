Home

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Monica Church
Chicago, IL
Resources
Mark Richard Stramaglio

Mark Richard Stramaglio Obituary
Mark Richard Stramaglio, age 63, passed away suddenly on July 24, 2019. Mark was the loving father of Grace Ann and Marc Anthony Stramaglio; dearest son of Grace, nee Cerone, and the late Richard Stramaglio. He was a nephew, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Sunday July 28, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, at the funeral home, and we will then proceed to St. Monica Church in Chicago for a funeral mass at 11:30 a.m. The interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 26, 2019
