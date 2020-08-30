1/2
Rabbi Mark S. Shapiro

Rabbi Mark S. Shapiro, 85, died peacefully after suffering from Parkinson's Disease for the past six years. Mark served as beloved rabbi of Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim (BJBE) from 1962-2000, and as rabbi emeritus for the remainder of his life. He was an adored mentor, teacher and spiritual leader to many, and was particularly proud of his dozens of students who later became Jewish professionals. Mark was a lifelong White Sox fan, a season ticket holder for several years, and his special affinity for the South Siders was well known to his community. He grew up in the South Shore of Chicago, attended Hyde Park High School, University of Chicago and was ordained from Hebrew Union College in Cincinnati in 1959. He and his beloved wife Hanna (nee Raunheim) shared a longtime love for the State of Israel and traveled there many times during their life together. He was also devoted to social justice, and proudly marched with other religious leaders in Selma, Alabama with Dr. King in 1965. Loving father of Stephen (Rachel) Shapiro, Eliot (Ellyn) Shapiro and David Shapiro. Proud grandfather of Natalie, Noah and Rose. Cherished brother of Benjamin (Barbara) Shapiro. Treasured uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend to many. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the service at the congregation and the interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to three organizations that meant a great deal to Rabbi Shapiro over the years: Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, 1201 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield, IL 60015, www.bjbe.org; Olin-Sang-Ruby Union Institute, 1121 Lake Cook Road, Suite D, Deerfield, IL 60015, https://osrui.org/give/; or Yad LaKashish-Lifeline for the Old in Jerusalem P.O. Box 494, Englewood, NJ 07631, https://donation.lifeline.org.il/. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit Chicago Jewish Funerals at www.cjfinfo.com. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
847.229.8822
August 28, 2020
Have known Mark from time we met through CFTY he was family Rabbi when we joined BJBE. He was a wonderful kind understanding person. My condolences go to Hannah and sons and Grandchildren.
Serita Levin
Classmate
August 28, 2020
Rabbi Shapiro had a gift that allowed him to relate with people of all ages. He treated all the students, down to the preschoolers, with a respect that allowed us to connect to Judaism where ever we were. His mix of wisdom and approachability encouraged so many of us to embrace our religion by allowing us to question and have honest conversations. I am so grateful that he and Stephen put together his sermons into Close Your Book so that I can share them with my kids and one day, grandkids. A lot of wisdom got captured in those pages. His memory is already a blessing.
Deanna jacobson
Friend
