Rabbi Shapiro had a gift that allowed him to relate with people of all ages. He treated all the students, down to the preschoolers, with a respect that allowed us to connect to Judaism where ever we were. His mix of wisdom and approachability encouraged so many of us to embrace our religion by allowing us to question and have honest conversations. I am so grateful that he and Stephen put together his sermons into Close Your Book so that I can share them with my kids and one day, grandkids. A lot of wisdom got captured in those pages. His memory is already a blessing.

Deanna jacobson

Friend