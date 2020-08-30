Rabbi Mark S. Shapiro, 85, died peacefully after suffering from Parkinson's Disease for the past six years. Mark served as beloved rabbi of Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim (BJBE) from 1962-2000, and as rabbi emeritus for the remainder of his life. He was an adored mentor, teacher and spiritual leader to many, and was particularly proud of his dozens of students who later became Jewish professionals. Mark was a lifelong White Sox fan, a season ticket holder for several years, and his special affinity for the South Siders was well known to his community. He grew up in the South Shore of Chicago, attended Hyde Park High School, University of Chicago and was ordained from Hebrew Union College in Cincinnati in 1959. He and his beloved wife Hanna (nee Raunheim) shared a longtime love for the State of Israel and traveled there many times during their life together. He was also devoted to social justice, and proudly marched with other religious leaders in Selma, Alabama with Dr. King in 1965. Loving father of Stephen (Rachel) Shapiro, Eliot (Ellyn) Shapiro and David Shapiro. Proud grandfather of Natalie, Noah and Rose. Cherished brother of Benjamin (Barbara) Shapiro. Treasured uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend to many. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the service at the congregation and the interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to three organizations that meant a great deal to Rabbi Shapiro over the years: Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, 1201 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield, IL 60015, www.bjbe.org
; Olin-Sang-Ruby Union Institute, 1121 Lake Cook Road, Suite D, Deerfield, IL 60015, https://osrui.org/give/
; or Yad LaKashish-Lifeline for the Old in Jerusalem P.O. Box 494, Englewood, NJ 07631, https://donation.lifeline.org.il/
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit Chicago Jewish Funerals at www.cjfinfo.com
. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822.