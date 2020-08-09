Mark Satkiewicz, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, formerly of Glenview, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly on August 1, 2020. Mark was born on October 9, 1968, and was the adored husband of Amy Burbury Satkiewicz; the loving father of daughters Olivia and Mia; the beloved son of Lenore and Kenneth Satkiewicz; the dear brother of Julie Williams (Dan); and the treasured uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend of many. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mark Satkiewicz Memorial Fund which will provide gear and resources to the Steamboat Springs youth who may otherwise be unable to participate (https://www.sswsc.org/support/donate-now
).
A memorial celebration of Mark's life will be held August 15, 2021, during the SBT GRVL bike event (https://sbtgrvl.com/
).