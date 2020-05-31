Beloved Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather, Dr. Mark Stone died of cancer following a long period of treatment. He was born on April 15, 1936 in Orange, MA the son of Henry and Ruth (Nystrom) Stone. Mark was united in marriage in 1960 to Betty M. Dahlberg and they spent the next 57 years happily together until her passing on May 11, 2017.He was preceded in death by his wife Betty and son Kenneth on June 3, 2012. He is lovingly remembered by his daughter Cheryl Wagner, her husband Michael, his beloved granddaughters Marquie Ruopp and husband, Travis and Great Grandson Landon, and Michaela Wagner (Carrescia) and Blake. Also Marks extended family in Norway, Lars and Eva Gunset and their daughters, husbands and children.
Mark began his career in education, and his roles included teacher and principal. Dr. Stone was a licensed clinical psychologist and Adlerian psychoanalyst earning his doctorate in psychology and a second doctorate in measurement and statistics. Following graduation, he worked for Social Research, Inc. in market research and management consulting. He maintained a private practice in clinical treatment with offices in Yorkville, Naperville, Chicago and Forest Hospital. He next served as Academic Dean and Director of Research at The Adler School of Professional Psychology, in Chicago, a private school training clinical psychologists. Following his retirement, he worked part-time at Aurora University for ten years in the departments of psychology, mathematics, and social work.
A prolific Author and co-author, he completed his ninth book published August, 2018 and was writing volume two at his death. He published over 350 research/technical papers in various professional journals of psychology and measurement/statistics. He was the author of a series of proprietary tests for Chicago companies screening for honesty, alcoholism/drug abuse and propensity for violence.
A special interest was the psychology of Alfred Adler, and he published 32 articles and edited a book of Adler's unpublished lectures. Another interest was the plays of the Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen whose ideas contributed to the evolution of Sigmund Freud's psychology of psychoanalysis. Freud acknowledged his debt to Ibsen, and this connections described in Stone's book entitled Life-Lies and Self-Deception. Stone's first book, Best Test Design co-authored with his teacher Ben Wright is cited more than 3,000 times world-wide.
Mark enjoyed playing the piano and guitar, and had a love for classical music.
The funeral is private for the immediate family.
During his illness from cancer, Dr. Stone and his family greatly valued the wonderful receptionists, expert Staff of Support Nurses, and Doctors D. Hodgett, K. Patel, and V. Shah at Rush Copley Medical Center for their skill and care over the past years. He was blessed to have Phil Anderson, his best man and best friend, many supportive neighbors and friends; especially "T". He took great care of his family and he will be very missed.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.