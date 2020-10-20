1/
Mark Thomas Gowgiel
Mark Thomas Gowgiel, age 53 of Bolingbrook, IL passed away on Thursday, October 8th after a 5 year battle with cancer. Beloved son of Susan (Warner) Gowgiel and the late Thomas Gowgiel of Downers Grove. Cherished husband of Sonia (Janowski) Gowgiel and loving father of Jordan Gowgiel. Adored brother of Brad (Renee) Gowgiel and proud uncle to Lauren, Kathryn and Nathan Gowgiel. Dearest grandfather to Riley Morgan Janowski and Jayden Matthew Janowski.

Funeral Mass: Wednesday, October 21st, 11AM at St. Mary's of Gostyn Church, 440 Prairie Avenue, Downers Grove.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's of Gostyn Church
