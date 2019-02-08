Home

Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
The Center on Halsted
3656 N. Halsted St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:30 PM
The Center on Halsted
3656 N. Halsted St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mark Thomas Nagel, age 57, passed away unexpectedly on Monday Feb. 4th. Born and raised in Dolton, Mark was a graduate of Thornridge H.S. As the publisher of Grab Magazine, which he co-launched in 2009, Mark became a force in the advancement of the LGBTQ Community and his philanthropic efforts on their behalf will long be remembered. Beloved son of Ronald (Sandra nee Bernardi) Nagel and the late Mary Helen nee Olah. Loving brother of Marlene (Michael) Guerin, Kathleen and Elizabeth Nagel. Cherished uncle of Meagan and Kaitlin Guerin. Dear friend of many. A celebration of life will be held at The Center on Halsted, 3656 N. Halsted St., Chicago on Sunday February 10th from 1:00 PM until time of memorial service at 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mark's name to The Center on Halsted, 3656 N. Halsted St., Chicago, IL. 60613 or the would be appreciated by his family. For further service information contact Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2019
