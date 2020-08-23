1/
Mark Thomas Wohlgenant
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark made his transition at home in Chicago, surrounded by family, after a journey with glioblastoma (GBM), terminal brain cancer. Originally from Denver, Mark was a graduate of Northwestern University and spent his adult life working in theatre, restaurants, youth services, computers, video, and real estate; coaching youth soccer; attending four World Cups; writing; traveling, and raising a family. Mark will be remembered by all who knew and loved him for his faith in the goodness of others, his loyalty to friends and family, and his willingness to embrace the full experience of life with an open heart. Survivors include his wife, Terry; children, Arlo and Ada, and their mother, Susan; stepdaughter, Julia; parents, Richard and Joan; his sister, Tracy (Scott) and niece, Ruby; his brother, Tim (Annie), and nieces, Zoe and Clio; uncles, Carl (Annetta) and LeMoyne Bristow (Suzanne); numerous cousins; parents-in-law, John and Gail Sofianos; sister-in-law, Kathryn Sofianos, and many other extended in-laws in the Sofianos and Dring families. Private memorials are planned. Friends are invited to share memories and photos on everloved.com. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the AYSO Playership Fund https://ayso.org/get-involved/donate/ or the Chicago Theatre Worker's Relief Fund https://chicagoplays.com/donate/


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Eugenia Elliott
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved