Mark made his transition at home in Chicago, surrounded by family, after a journey with glioblastoma (GBM), terminal brain cancer. Originally from Denver, Mark was a graduate of Northwestern University and spent his adult life working in theatre, restaurants, youth services, computers, video, and real estate; coaching youth soccer; attending four World Cups; writing; traveling, and raising a family. Mark will be remembered by all who knew and loved him for his faith in the goodness of others, his loyalty to friends and family, and his willingness to embrace the full experience of life with an open heart. Survivors include his wife, Terry; children, Arlo and Ada, and their mother, Susan; stepdaughter, Julia; parents, Richard and Joan; his sister, Tracy (Scott) and niece, Ruby; his brother, Tim (Annie), and nieces, Zoe and Clio; uncles, Carl (Annetta) and LeMoyne Bristow (Suzanne); numerous cousins; parents-in-law, John and Gail Sofianos; sister-in-law, Kathryn Sofianos, and many other extended in-laws in the Sofianos and Dring families. Private memorials are planned. Friends are invited to share memories and photos on everloved.com
. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the AYSO Playership Fund https://ayso.org/get-involved/donate/
or the Chicago Theatre Worker's Relief Fund https://chicagoplays.com/donate/