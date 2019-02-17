Mark "Ted" Tompkinson, age 63, of Montgomery, IL, claimed the promise of his Savior, on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2018, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family. A man who had the biggest heart that beat for his family and who fought valiantly against the cancer that plagued him, found eternal rest on the day dedicated to love. He was born on January 30, 1956 in Chicago, IL, to proud parents, Gordon and Patricia (Brennan) Tompkinson. He is survived by his loving wife of forty years, Debbie Tompkinson; two children: Sara (Shawn) McGady and Mark (Megan) Tompkinson; two grandchildren: Maddie and Ellie; his mother, Patricia Tompkinson; three brothers: Gordon (Barb) Tompkinson, Brian (Suann) Tompkinson and Bruce Tompkinson; aunt and uncle, Mickey and Peggy Brennan; many nieces, nephews, cousins and family of friends that will miss him dearly. He is preceded in death by his father Gordon, an aunt and uncle, Jim and Mary Jane Peterson and his cousin, Jim and Sue Peterson.A memorial Mass will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60543, at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019. Interment will follow at Risen Lord Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Ted's name to benefit Misericordia. Checks may be made to the "Mark Tompkinson Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary