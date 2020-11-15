Fr. Mark W. Andrews, S.J., 68, recently of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, November 5th after a long struggle with cancer. Mark was born on September 29, 1952 in Chicago, Illinois. Before entering the Jesuits, he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Theology from DePaul University (1974). Mark entered the Society of Jesus on September 12, 1981, at Berkley, Michigan, was ordained a priest on June 13, 1992 and professed final vows on February 2, 2003.
After his ordination, Mark earned a Master of Education degree from Boston College (1993) before teaching at Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois for a few years. In 1996, Mark was missioned to Loyola House Jesuit Novitiate as an associate novice director, where he served for 5 years. Continuing his work in spiritual ministries, Mark was assigned to Bellarmine Jesuit Retreat House in Barrington, Illinois, where he served as retreat director, superior of the Jesuit community and acting director of the retreat house. In 2011, he became a spiritual father at and the vice-superior of Arrupe House on the campus of Loyola University Chicago (2011-2018). In August of 2020, Mark moved to a Jesuit infirmary in Wisconsin to care for his declining health and passed away there among his fellow Jesuits. He was the beloved brother of Greg (Anne) Andrews, Shelly Andrews and Sharon (John) Niemet and uncle to four nieces and a nephew. Mark also is remembered fondly by his two aunts, Ginny and Patty Kennedy.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Mass of Christian Burial will not be open to the public but will be livestreamed on November 21 at 10:00 am at https://youtu.be/zWKlQB5p-Fw
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to: USA Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus, 1010 N. Hooker Street, Chicago, IL 60642
Jesuit Volunteer Corps at: www.jesuitvolunteers.orgAmerican Cancer Society
at: www.cancer.org