1/1
Fr. Mark W. Andrews S.J.
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fr. Mark W. Andrews, S.J., 68, recently of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, November 5th after a long struggle with cancer. Mark was born on September 29, 1952 in Chicago, Illinois. Before entering the Jesuits, he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Theology from DePaul University (1974). Mark entered the Society of Jesus on September 12, 1981, at Berkley, Michigan, was ordained a priest on June 13, 1992 and professed final vows on February 2, 2003.

After his ordination, Mark earned a Master of Education degree from Boston College (1993) before teaching at Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois for a few years. In 1996, Mark was missioned to Loyola House Jesuit Novitiate as an associate novice director, where he served for 5 years. Continuing his work in spiritual ministries, Mark was assigned to Bellarmine Jesuit Retreat House in Barrington, Illinois, where he served as retreat director, superior of the Jesuit community and acting director of the retreat house. In 2011, he became a spiritual father at and the vice-superior of Arrupe House on the campus of Loyola University Chicago (2011-2018). In August of 2020, Mark moved to a Jesuit infirmary in Wisconsin to care for his declining health and passed away there among his fellow Jesuits. He was the beloved brother of Greg (Anne) Andrews, Shelly Andrews and Sharon (John) Niemet and uncle to four nieces and a nephew. Mark also is remembered fondly by his two aunts, Ginny and Patty Kennedy.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Mass of Christian Burial will not be open to the public but will be livestreamed on November 21 at 10:00 am at https://youtu.be/zWKlQB5p-Fw

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to: USA Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus, 1010 N. Hooker Street, Chicago, IL 60642

Jesuit Volunteer Corps at: www.jesuitvolunteers.org

American Cancer Society at: www.cancer.org



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved