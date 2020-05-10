Marketta Verlotta
Marketta Verlotta, age 74; beloved wife of the late Dominic; loving mother of Leila (Michael) Borkland nee Saleh; cherished grandmother of Ashley (Ryan) Porter, Jordan, Zachary and Hannah Schaefer, Dominic and Gina Borgognone, Crystal, Jessie, and Johnny Verlotta, and Stephen and Samantha Verlotta; dear sister of the late Pavel Havranek; faithful friend to many. Services entrusted to Modell Funeral Home, Darien and are private. Donations in honor of Marketta to your local humane society or to the Czech Mission in Brookfield are appreciated.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
May 8, 2020
She was an extraordinary woman and a philanthropist. It was an honor to have her in my life.
Ladislava Lee
Friend
