Marketta Verlotta, age 74; beloved wife of the late Dominic; loving mother of Leila (Michael) Borkland nee Saleh; cherished grandmother of Ashley (Ryan) Porter, Jordan, Zachary and Hannah Schaefer, Dominic and Gina Borgognone, Crystal, Jessie, and Johnny Verlotta, and Stephen and Samantha Verlotta; dear sister of the late Pavel Havranek; faithful friend to many. Services entrusted to Modell Funeral Home, Darien and are private. Donations in honor of Marketta to your local humane society or to the Czech Mission in Brookfield are appreciated.





