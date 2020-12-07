1/1
Marla Binder
Marla Binder, nee Vexler, 61, beloved wife to Larry for over 33 years; loving mother of Jennifer (Daniel) Didech and Bradley (Lindsay) Binder; proud grandmother of Theo Didech; devoted daughter of Nissen and Marlene Vexler; treasured sister of Wendy (Norman) Griffin; caring aunt of Alex, Kaitlyn, Shannon, Jami, Nicole, Danielle, and Madison; dear friend of many. Marla was a longtime pharmacist. Services and shiva are private. Interment Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PAWS (pawschicago.org) or Wright-Way Rescue (wright-wayrescue.org) To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: (847) 255-3520 or shalom2.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

December 6, 2020
Marla was a loving, caring, kind, and sweet person to everyone she met. She was very devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson,, and family. Marla will always have a warm spot in my heart. She will be missed by all. May she Rest In Peace. Hi
Barbara Schwartz
Friend
