Marla Robin Grabell
Marla Robin Grabell nee Kupfer, age 58. Beloved wife of Bradley Grabell. Loving mother of Brooke (Steven)?Murovannyy and Jaime?Grabell. Dear sister of Joseph?Kupfer and Michael (Christine) Kupfer and sister-in-law of Marc (Cheryl) Grabell and Craig (Gail) Grabell. Aunt of?Zachary Kupfer, Paige Kupfer, Max Kupfer, Benjamin Kupfer and Alexander Kupfer,? Matthew (Katy) Grabell ,Brittani Grabell, Pamela (Jeff) Posner, Stacey (Ethan) Burlingame. Cherished cousin and friend of many. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, 1201 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL 60015, www.bjbe.org. and Olin Sang Ruby Union Institute, 1121 Lake Cook Rd, Ste D, Deerfield, IL 60015, www.osrui.org. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
November 22, 2020
So sorry to hear the very sad news of Marla’s passing. Our condolences to the family. She will certainly be missed. Karen and Arnie Okmin
Karen Okmin
Friend
November 22, 2020
