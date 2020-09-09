1/
Marlene A. Grens
Marlene A. Grens, 73, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6 under the loving care of her husband of 49 years, Robert Grens, and daughters, Tracy (Peter) Manhard and Kerry (Rick) Gorecki. She treasured her family, baking her famous almond cake for them and loved watching her 5 grandchildren, Kyle, Jeremy, Nate, Clare and Zach, play sports. She was a cherished sister, aunt and friend to many.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 12 from 4 – 8 pm. Contact the family for more information. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donating to GLASA.org. For info: 847-362-3009 and share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
