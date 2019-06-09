|
Marlene Brount nee Shore, 79, beloved wife of the late Charles for 27 years; loving Nonnie; devoted and loving sister of Susie (Al) Slutsky; cherished aunt of Randi (Jeff) Ralph and great aunt of Molly and Emily. Chapel service, Tuesday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Clearbrook Wright Home. For information or to leave condolences (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019