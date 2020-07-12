Marlene C. Matousek, "Peaches" - a patron of the arts, resident of Park Ridge, Illinois and part-time resident of Sister Bay, WI. Died on May 13, 2020 at the age of 80.
Peaches is survived by her husband; Jim Matousek; her children, David (Mary Jo), Paul (Christine), and Jody (Chris); She was the beloved grandmother to Joe, Kayleigh, and Jimmy. She was a loving sister to Darryl Capparelli (Amorette) and aunt to Frank and Gia. She is predeceased by her son, Stevie, her father Frank and her mother, Ruth.
Peaches was born in Chicago on January 9, 1940. She graduated from Loyola University, Chicago with a degree in Social Work. Peaches and Jim were married in 1962. They have been married 57 ½ years.
She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 18, 10 a.m. at St. Paul of the Cross Church, 140 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge (all guests attending must pre-register with St. Paul of the Cross Church, please call 847-825-7605). Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Memorial donation information, additional obituary information and to sign the guestbook please visit, www.ryan-parke.com
.