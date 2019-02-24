|
Marlene Singer (nee Chernoff), 77, preferred to live life as a giver, rather than a taker; passed away peacefully Septemer 21, 2018. Loving mother of Alan (Alicia) Singer; grandmother ("C'ago Grammie") of Sophia, Nate, and William Singer, all of Seattle; dear mother-in-law of Raquel Feld-Singer; sister of Dr. Earl (Lolly) Chernoff of AZ-he's the best brother in the world! Preceded death by spouse of 38 years and love of her life, Jerry W. Singer, son Steven Singer, and parents Arthur Rubin Chernoff and Dorothy Miller Chernoff. Marlene's remains are to be scattered in Puget Sound along with those of her beloved Jerry. Family and friends to gather: 1-4pm, Saturday April 27 (Marlene's 78th birthday) at Dino's, 7004 W. Higgins Ave, Chicago, IL 60656. RSVP, ASAP: [email protected] Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019