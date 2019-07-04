|
|
Loving wife of Jay Davis. Devoted mother of Julie (Saul) Shaoul and Joel (Brenda) Davis. Proud grandmother of many. Dear brother of Phillip Doppelt. Services Friday, 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road, (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to ,
would be appreciated. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 4, 2019