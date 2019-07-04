Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals Chapel
195 N. Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL
View Map
Marlene Davis Obituary
Loving wife of Jay Davis. Devoted mother of Julie (Saul) Shaoul and Joel (Brenda) Davis. Proud grandmother of many. Dear brother of Phillip Doppelt. Services Friday, 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road, (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to ,

would be appreciated. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 4, 2019
