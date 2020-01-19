Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Marlene E. Vitucci Obituary
Marlene E. Vitucci nee Maringer, age 82. Devoted wife of Vince; beloved mother of Paul (Melinda) Vitucci and the late Peter Vitucci; loving grandmother of Jack and Emma; dear sister of Virgil (Mary Jane) Maringer; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, January 20, 2020, from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin Tuesday 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to Our Lady, Mother of the Church for Mass at 10:15 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Myelofibrosis Foundation, www.mpnresearchfoundation.org/ would be greatly appreciated. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020
