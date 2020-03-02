Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Marlene Fleischer

Marlene Fleischer Obituary
Marlene "Lenie" Fleischer, nee Goldstein, age 86, beloved wife and best friend for 58 years of the late David Fleischer; loving mother of Debbie (Ron) Starr; adored Gramma of Dana (Eric) Glaser and Jori (Matt) Hutter; proud Great Gramma of Luke, Zev, and Harper; devoted daughter of the late Louis and the late Anna Goldstein; cherished sister of the late Bernard (Norene) Goldstein and the late Edie (Sheldon) Goldberg; dear sister-in-law of Larry (late Beverly) Fleischer and the late Ray (Marlynn) Fleischer; treasured aunt and friend to many. Service Wednesday, 2:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.) Interment at Shalom Memorial Park will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 954 W. Washington, Suite 305, Chicago, IL 60607, or , 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 2, 2020
