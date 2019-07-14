Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Randhill Park Cemetery
1700 W. Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Marlene Hoday, 69, beloved wife of the late Brian; loving mother to Nancey Hoday-(Benjamin) Kimbrell, Barbara (Michael) Rosado and the late Melanie Hoday; fantabulous grandmother to Andrew, Jacob, Brittany, Jospeh and Staci; forever friend to Karen Bruder Gendek; cherished family and friend to countless others; has lost her battle with cancer. Graveside service, Monday 12 Noon at Randhill Park Cemetery, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019
