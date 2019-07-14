|
Marlene Hoday, 69, beloved wife of the late Brian; loving mother to Nancey Hoday-(Benjamin) Kimbrell, Barbara (Michael) Rosado and the late Melanie Hoday; fantabulous grandmother to Andrew, Jacob, Brittany, Jospeh and Staci; forever friend to Karen Bruder Gendek; cherished family and friend to countless others; has lost her battle with cancer. Graveside service, Monday 12 Noon at Randhill Park Cemetery, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019