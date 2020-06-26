Marlene J. Pedersen
Marlene J. Pedersen, 80; loving mother of Belinda Baier (the late partner Rich Boveri), Kirk Rutkowski and the late Kean (Noreen) Ryan; cherished grandmother of Keith (the late LeeAnna) Ryan; fond friend to many. Worked at Andy Frain in Rosemont for many years and enjoyed every minute of it. Services and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
