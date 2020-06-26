Marlene J. Pedersen, 80; loving mother of Belinda Baier (the late partner Rich Boveri), Kirk Rutkowski and the late Kean (Noreen) Ryan; cherished grandmother of Keith (the late LeeAnna) Ryan; fond friend to many. Worked at Andy Frain in Rosemont for many years and enjoyed every minute of it. Services and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.