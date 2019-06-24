|
|
Marlene J. Pfeifer, 85, of Prospect Heights, passed away June 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul for 59 years. Loving mother of Mark, Lori (Richard) Matheus and Gayle (John) Baffa. Cherished Grandmother of Eric, Danny, Grant, Jake and Jillian. Loving sister of Linda Wealther, Kathy Jordan and Diane (Robert) Werdell. Lying in state 9:30 am Wednesday June 26, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Church, 411 N. Wheeling Rd. Prospect Heights . Mass 10:30 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the appreciated. Info 847-394-2336 or
www.matzfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 24, 2019