Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lying in State
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
411 N. Wheeling Rd.
Prospect Heights, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
411 N. Wheeling Rd.
Prospect Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Pfeifer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene J. Pfeifer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marlene J. Pfeifer Obituary
Marlene J. Pfeifer, 85, of Prospect Heights, passed away June 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul for 59 years. Loving mother of Mark, Lori (Richard) Matheus and Gayle (John) Baffa. Cherished Grandmother of Eric, Danny, Grant, Jake and Jillian. Loving sister of Linda Wealther, Kathy Jordan and Diane (Robert) Werdell. Lying in state 9:30 am Wednesday June 26, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Church, 411 N. Wheeling Rd. Prospect Heights . Mass 10:30 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the appreciated. Info 847-394-2336 or

www.matzfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.