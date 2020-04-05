|
Marlene Katz nee Kagan, 87, beloved wife of the late Seymour for 65 years; loving mother of Gary (Julie) Katz and the late Caryn (David) Jacob, the late Sherry (Lanny) Waitzman and the late Jay (the late Venita) Katz; cherished Granny of Natasha, Mia, Michelle, Jessica, Jeremy (Whitney) and Rachel (James); adoring great grandmother of Zara and Yoni; dear brother of the late Allen (Sharon) Kagan. Owned "Parties by Marlene K" party planning. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva are private. Memorial donations may be made to Orphans Of The Storm. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020