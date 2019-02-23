Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Korach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene (Goldstein) Korach

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marlene (Goldstein) Korach Obituary
Marlene Korach nee Goldstein, 86, beloved wife of Albert for over 60 years; loving mother of Susan Mies Uribe (Larry Uribe), Carol (the late John) Faus and Gwen (Dave) Graff; cherished Grandma of Marci Mies, Brian Faus, Catherine Faus, Jessica Faus (Fiance Jimmy Lieber), Jordan Graff and Hannah Graff; dear sister of Philip (Judy) Goldstein and the late Arthur (Audrey) Goldstein; many loving nieces and nephews. Chapel service, Monday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now