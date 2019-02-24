|
Marlene Korach nee Goldstein, 86, beloved wife of Albert for over 60 years; loving mother of Susan Mies Uribe (Larry Uribe), Carol (the late John) Faus and Gwen (Dave) Graff; cherished Grandma of Marci Mies, Brian Faus, Catherine Faus, Jessica Faus (Fiance Jimmy Lieber), Jordan Graff and Hannah Graff; dear sister of Philip (Judy) Goldstein and the late Arthur (Audrey) Goldstein; many loving nieces and nephews. Chapel service, Monday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019