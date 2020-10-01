1/1
Marlene Libby Goodfriend
1939 - 2020
Marlene Libby Goodfriend, 81. On Friday, September 25th, 2020, Marlene Libby Goodfriend, beloved mother, Bubbe, and 'Good' friend, to all who knew her, passed away at the age of 81, surrounded by the love of her children. Marlene was born on May 24th, 1939 in Chicago, IL. She was the daughter of the late Jack and Zola Goodfriend, and the dear sister of the late Alvin (Mary) Goodfriend and the late Rosalie (the late Max) Rudolph, and sister-in-law of the late Bernice Goodfriend. She is survived by her three daughters; Zoe (Charles) Shapera, Jayne Olefsky, and Hollis (Eric) Karr. She is the proud 'Bubbe' (Grandmother) of Arza and Micah Shapera, and Tziporah and Adiv Karr. Marlene was the most incredible mother, talented artist, always a fashionista, and always willing to give you the shirt off her back, along with a banana, ('for your monkey'). Marlene was a pillar in the Champaign, Il, Jewish community, a member of Sinai Temple, a member of Sisterhood, and a Life-time member of Hadassah. She had a gift for bringing people together, for building community, for helping others, and always with flair, wit, and humor. Marlene worked for the Hillel Foundation at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, for close to 25 years, as an office manager. In her position, she wore many hats including; event planner, concierge, compassionate confidant, and matchmaker. She was the consummate 'Bubbe' for the hundreds of students who passed through her doors. Her memory will live on within her daughters, grandchildren, friends, staff, and the many students she had the pleasure of knowing. Mom, we 'love you to the moon and back'! To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service was privately held, on Friday September 25th, 2020. A recording of the ceremony is available upon request. In lieu of flowers, donations 'In memory of Marlene L. Goodfriend', may be sent to: The Champaign-Urbana Hillel Foundation, 503 E John St, Champaign, IL 61820, www.illinihillel.org, and/or The Sinai Temple, 3104 Windsor Rd, Champaign, IL 61822, www.sinaitemplecu.org. Please send requests for recording to Jayne Olefsky at

Jayne_financial@yahoo.com. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
