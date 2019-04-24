|
|
Marlene Liberman nee Berlander, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Harold for 68 years. Loving and caring mother of the late Howard, Linda (Dr. Alan Roman) and Jeffrey (Sharon). Devoted and proud grandmother of Justin and Lindsay Roman, Rachael Liberman (Christopher Utroska), Heather Liberman (Andrew VanDyke), Brandon and Eric Liberman. Proud great grandmother of Oliver and Archer Utroska. Graveside service Thursday 11AM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery (Please arrive no later than 10:45AM), 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, IL 60421. Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics, www.specialolympics.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019